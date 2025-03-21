The creator of the world’s most popular wearable-blanket just reinvented pyjamas. | Oodie

Oodie’s new pyjama range is here, offering ultimate comfort with fun designs—here’s everything you need to know.

There’s nothing I love more than finishing the day and getting straight into my pyjamas. It’s a feeling of pure joy and relaxation. But it looks like that moment may be getting even better as Oodie's new pyjama range is set to go viral.

If you are already a fan of the brand then the new collection is an absolute must-have. However, if you have not yet discovered Oodie then now is the time to get to know the world’s most popular brand in comfy attire.

The Aussie brand revolutionised the way we relax at home with its wearable hooded-blanket and now it's taking on pyjamas with a brand new collection . The new range offers warming or cooling options, expertly crafted to regulate your body temperature while you sleep. Which is perfect for people that are always too hot or too cold when they sleep.

The Oodie pyjama collection has a new range of designs including Cloud, Heart Candy and Checker, as well as different styles from shorts and T-shirts to pyjama pants with cuffs. All styles can be mixed and matched for the ultimate in cosy comfort with pricing starting from £39.

Why are Oodies so popular?

Oodie's success is down to the comfort and cosiness of its wearable blanket design. The brand went viral across social media thanks to the range of fun and cute designs, making it popular with everyone in the family.

According to reports Oodie’s founder Davie Fogarty explained the brands huge success is thanks to the customer engagement. This has positioned the Oodie as the most sought-after wearable-blanket that fans just can't get enough of. Following the huge success of the Oodie the new collection of pyjamas is set to become the new go-to for cosy bed and loungewear.

The new Oodie pyjama collection is available to shop via the Oodie website from Friday March 21 2025

