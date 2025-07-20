Could this be the face of a EuroMillions winner? Joining a syndicate could improve your odds. | Canva

Planning to play the lottery next week? Join a National Lottery syndicate and boost your odds with hundreds of real tickets for less.

If you’ve ever felt frustrated buying a lottery ticket and walking away empty-handed, you’re not alone — and there’s a smarter way to play. By joining a lottery syndicate, you can boost your odds of winning while keeping your costs low.

Right now, Wowcher and You Play We Play offer unbeatable syndicate deals across the big National Lottery games, including Lotto, EuroMillions, Set for Life and Thunderball. For just a few pounds, you can secure hundreds of real National Lottery lines, all managed for you by a trusted syndicate provider.

When you join a 50-player syndicate, you’re pooling your entries and sharing in hundreds of tickets for each draw — meaning you’re playing smarter and giving yourself a far better chance than going it alone. It’s an affordable and responsible way to enjoy the excitement of the lottery.

What makes syndicate play even more appealing is how effortless it is. You Play We Play handles everything for you — from buying the tickets to splitting any prizes — so you can simply sit back, check your numbers and dream big. And because all tickets are official National Lottery entries, you’re also helping to support good causes around the UK every time you play.

With draws happening almost every night of the week, now’s the perfect time to plan ahead for your lottery tickets and make them work harder for you.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133.

National World Play Euromillions with 500 lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets £ 9.00 Buy now Buy now If you're dreaming of one of those huge European jackpots, the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate deal is hard to beat. For just £9, you'll get an incredible 500 Euromillions syndicate lines plus 500 genuine Millionaires Raffle tickets. All tickets are official National Lottery entries, bought and managed by You Play We Play, so you're not betting — you're really playing. By joining a 50-person syndicate, you massively increase your chances of winning while sharing the fun and the prizes with your group. The draws happen every Tuesday and Friday, giving you two shots each week at jackpots that can top £200 million. Ready to aim for life-changing winnings? Join your discounted Euromillions syndicate here

Canva Play Thunderball with 500 lines for regular wins £ 5.00 Buy now Buy now For those who enjoy regular, smaller wins twice a week, Wowcher's Thunderball syndicate deal is an excellent choice. You'll get 500 Thunderball lines in a 50-person syndicate, covering Wednesday and Saturday draws. The Thunderball game offers more modest prizes than Euromillions or Lotto, but the odds of winning something are higher — making it great for regular players who love the buzz of a win. Your 500 official National Lottery lines are fully managed by You Play We Play, so all you have to do is sit back and wait for the results. At just £5, this is the most affordable way to get hundreds of chances at winning. Grab your Thunderball syndicate deal here

Play Set for Life with 500 lines for steady wins £ 7.50 Buy now Buy now If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher's Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws. Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you're part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes. At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun. Sign up for your Set for Life syndicate here