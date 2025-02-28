My payday picks: three whisky treats on Amazon for £25, £50 and £100

The great payday treats for whisky lovers | Amazon

It’s payday, you’ve worked hard and Spring’s not quite here yet, so of course you deserve to treat yourself to a whisky.

Payday is here, and if you're anything like me, that means it’s time for a little treat. If you're topping up your whisky collection or looking for the perfect gift, Amazon has some fantastic bottles to suit every budget. I’ve scoured the site to find three great whisky picks at different price points: a quality budget-friendly option at £25, a mid-range gem at £50, and a premium indulgence at £100. Let’s dive in!

The £25 pick – a budget-friendly gem

Singleton of Dufftown | Singleton

Alright, I’m bending the rules a little on this one – technically, this bottle comes in at £27, but considering it’s usually £46, I couldn’t resist sneaking it into the £25 category. Just skimp on one Starbucks this week to make up the difference! The Singleton of Dufftown 12-Year-Old is a smooth and easy-drinking dram with rich honeyed malt, gentle fruitiness, and a hint of nuttiness. It’s a fantastic introduction to single malts and an absolute steal at this price.

Ideal for: New whisky drinkers, those looking for a great everyday dram, or an affordable gift.

The £50 pick – a mid-range treat

Dalwhinnie 15-year-old is a great mid-range dram | Dalwhinnie

Stepping up a gear, we hit the sweet spot of the whisky world – around £50 is where you’ll find some serious quality without a sky-high price tag. My payday treat in this range is the Dalwhinnie 15-Year-Old Single Malt, a beautifully balanced dram featuring honeyed heather, malted sweetness, and a touch of light smoke. It’s extra special for me, as Dalwhinnie was the first distillery I ever visited, and it was a truly magical experience. This dram is a smooth, approachable whisky with a rich character that makes it perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks.

Ideal for: Whisky enthusiasts, gifting, and those wanting to explore more refined flavour profiles.

The £100 pick – a premium indulgence

Whisky choice: The Macallan A Night on Earth £102.95

This limited edition The Macallan A Night on Earth is a premium payday treat | The Macallan

Now we’re in the luxury zone! If you’ve got £100 to spare, you want something exceptional – and this bottle delivers. The Macallan A Night on Earth is a stunning single malt with layers of vanilla, spice, and rich dried fruits, matured in a combination of American and European oak sherry-seasoned casks. This limited-edition whisky is a real showstopper, making it perfect for special occasions or as an investment-worthy bottle.

Ideal for: Serious whisky lovers, special occasions, and those wanting to experience the magic of The Macallan.

Final thoughts

Whisky shopping on Amazon is full of great options, but these three picks offer the best bang for your buck at their respective price points. If you're after a budget-friendly dram, a mid-range delight, or a top-tier treat, there’s something here for everyone.

So go on – payday only comes once a month! Which one will you be treating yourself to?