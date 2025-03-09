Mother’s Day gifts starting from £25 with Wowcher including spa breaks, afternoon tea and holidays | Wowcher

Spoil mum this Mother’s Day with Wowcher deals on spa days, hotel breaks, afternoon tea and more – all at amazing prices.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All mums love to be treated on Mother’s Day so I’ve searched for the best gifts that won’t leave you out of pocket. I found these amazing deals on Wowcher from Spa days and hotel breaks to fun tours and meals out. I’ve got everything covered and the good news is she will need to take a plus-one so hopefully she will take you too.

Bannatyne Spa Day £45 (was £140) | Wowcher

Enjoy a relaxing pamper spa day for one person with three treatments, an eye mask and a £10 voucher each from £45, or for two people from £90. Locations include Inverness, Perth, Falkirk, Dunfermline and Edinburgh.

Wowcher

The Winnock Hotel is offering a a one, two or three-nights stay for two people with breakfast, a glass of wine each, two-course dinner and 11am late check out from £99 for one night, £179 for two nights or £249 for three nights. The ideal gift for walkers that want to enjoy the great outdoors and then relax in a beautiful hotel.

4* Edinburgh Hotel Stay - Up to 2 Nights with Scotch Whisky Tour £129pp (was £259.50) | Wowcher

Stay in a 4* Hotel in Edinburgh with a 50-minute Scotch whisky tour. From £129pp for a Sunday night only stay, £149pp for an overnight stay, or £229pp for a two-night stay saving you up to 50%. Explore Scotland’s whisky regions, enjoy a dram of fine Scotch, and take home a souvenir whisky glass. A fun and exciting tour for whisky lovers.

4* Malmaison Luxury Afternoon Tea for 2 - 15 Locations £35 (was £59) | Wowcher

I don’t know anyone who doesn't love afternoon tea. Get dressed up in your finest and enjoy the boutique Malmaison hotel (choose from either Edinburgh or Glasgow locations). Indulge in a unique twist on the classic afternoon tea with seasonal themes and delightful surprises.

Wowcher

Can’t decide where to go on holiday then let the holiday choose for you. This Mystery holiday includes flight and hotel stay at one of the worldwide locations and valid until December 2025.. Destinations include Las Vegas, Barbados, Thailand, Florida, Dominican Republic, Toronto, Disneyland Paris, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Cyprus, Egypt & More! But you need to be quick this deal ends March 9.

The Ghost Bus Tours for 2 or 4 from £25

The Ghost Bus Tours for 2 or 4 from £25 | Wowcher

Take your mum on a tour she definitely wont forget. The Edinburgh Ghost tour takes you on a 75-minute trip round Edinburgh with a comedy horror theatre experience. Tickets are available for two people or a group of four.

Wowcher

This gift includes one, two or three-night stay for two people with full Scottish breakfast, a two-course dinner, a glass of wine each and 12pm late checkout. I mean what more could you ask for… beautiful views of Loch Lomond, the Old Mill and ruins of Finlarig Castle - yes, its got it all. The perfect gift for Mother’s Day and valid until May 2025.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now