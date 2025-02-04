This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Michelle Keegan has some of the most ‘enviable’ long hair on TV, and now she’s named her favourite styling tool

The TV actress, 37, has been sharing exactly how she styles her hair with the new ghd Chronos Max wide plate styler. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video clip using the ghd styler which left her hair looking healthy and glossy but is it as good as it looks?

She said: “Sleek and straight hair has entered the room. My favourites at @ghdhair have created my new go-to straightener, chronos max – my favourite chronos straightener but with wider plates that create glass hair like this in just one pass #ghdhair #ghdchronosmax”

The brunette beauty has some of the most enviable long hair on TV. Lets take a look at how she styles it so we can get the look at home. Keegan - who is currently pregnant with her first child to husband Mark Wright - certainly made straightening her long hair look easy and was left with smooth, shiny and straight locks. Lets take a look at what all the hype is about.

What is the new ghd Chronos Max Best Max Wide Plate Hair Straightener?

The new ghd Chronos Max Best Max Wide Plate Hair Straightener (white) £299 was only launched this week. It has 85% larger plates and promises to be three times faster at smoothing hair in just one stroke and hair style lasts up to 24 hours. The official ghd website also has 15% off when you subscribe - so worth giving up your email address. The straighteners are available in black and white but I think the white - just like Michelle Keegan owns - look a lot more aesthetically pleasing.

Are ghd hair straighteners any good?

As a hairstylist for over 16 years I have always used ghd. It's a popular brand because of the high quality products and even with the likes of Dyson and Shark trying to compete I have always gone back to ghd for hair straightening and curling my hair and my clients.

At home I have use the ghd Gold Hair Straightener & Styler £129.99 (31% off £189 rrp) and the ghd Air Hair Dryer £89.99 (35% off rrp £139). Both help smooth hair and reduce frizz making styling your hair so much quicker.

Whilst the hair styling brand’s reputation took a dip a few years back - some earlier models of ghd straighteners were reported as being faulty - it’s clawed its way back to the top and is one of the top hair styling brands in the UK.

