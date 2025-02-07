Huge savings on Shark vacuums right now if you follow this link

Shark's vacuums have so many innovative features | Amazon

Consumer technology writer and Shark fanboy Gareth Butterfield picks out some highlights in an Amazon Shark sale

If you've owned a Shark vacuum before, you'll understand why these deals on Amazon were well worth sharing.

We review a lot of vacuum cleaners, and Shark's technology frequently wins us over with their innovative yet simple designs, build quality, and performance.

For pet owners, for example, Shark's Anti Hair Wrap system is about as good as it gets, and that well-established Lift-Away technology on the flagship upright vacuums makes them incredibly versatile.

We've always considered Shark vacuums to be great value for money, but if you can catch these limited-time deals, some of them are nearly half price.

These savings will only last as long as stocks do, and they're all available in the Shark store on Amazon, so Shark may call time on them at any point.

Here are the biggest savings to be made right now.

1. Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ202UKT

The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ202UKT | Amazon

This is by no means top-of-the-range, but it's a good price and a great saving for a very well-specced cordless stick vacuum.

It has the latest anti-hair wrap technology, so it's ideal for homes with pets, and Shark's clever Flexology system to help you get into tight spaces.

It doubles as a handheld vacuum for cars and cupboards, and even has LEDs. A 40-minute run time is plenty long enough for most homes, too.

Importantly, to unlock this deal, you need to choose the "with pet tool" option because, weirdly, that makes it cheaper. What a nice bonus.

2. Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ400UKT

The Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ400UKT | Amazon

Shark's Stratos range is a series of flagship cordless vacuums with all the tech you can imagine.

The battery lasts an hour, there are three attachments included, and you get a five-year warranty.

It's available in three colours, but make sure you choose the rather smart "brass" or you won't get this offer.

3. Shark Stratos XL 2.6 Litre Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner AZ3000UKT

The Shark Stratos XL 2.6 Litre Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner AZ3000UKT | Amazon

If, like me, you fall into the camp that prefers a wired vacuum cleaner, this is a really decent saving and worth a closer look.

It's the XL version of the top Stratos range, so it has a 2.6-litre waste tank but, perversely, it's significantly cheaper than the smaller 1.3-litre version.

This has all the usual corded Shark features, such as the clever powered lift-away system, and the anti hair wrap, and it comes with an array of tools, too.

I reckon this is one for the true Shark aficionados. I'm tempted by one myself.

4. Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner ICZ300UK

The Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner ICZ300UK | Amazon

Aimed at bridging the gap between a full cordless vacuum and a traditional wired upright, this is one of Shark's latest innovations. A cordless upright. And why not?

Its battery will trot on for an hour, and it has all the clever features of a corded upright vacuum, including that brilliant powered lift-away system.

Unlike the smaller cordless vacuums, this also has a large waste tank.

This doesn't have the Flexology system, of course, but the powered lift away will help mitigate that.