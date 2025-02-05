This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Prosecco is an affordable treat for the perfect Valentine’s date night at home with the one you love. Here’s our pick of the best.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to treat yourself to a nice bottle of fizz. Whether you are planning a romantic meal for two or just fancy pouring a glass for yourself, these are the best budget friendly bottles of prosecco for a special Valentine’s date night.

I’ll be the first to admit that I like a glass - or three - of prosecco, so I have put a list together of my favourite bottles from each supermarket with some suggestions for food pairings.

What's the difference between prosecco and Champagne?

Prosecco and Champagne are both sparkling wines, but they differ in production methods, grape varieties, and flavour. Prosecco is usually lighter and fruitier, while Champagne is more complex and expensive - which gives you the green light to buy more prosecco.

Asda

Prosecco Rosé Brut £10.47 (rrp £12) - The bouquet is fresh, pleasant and fragrant, with floral and wild fruit scents such as raspberries and strawberries. Combine it with appetizers or fish based starters. Click here to buy now.

Tesco

Tesco Finest Prosecco £8 - A classic dry prosecco with flavours of green apple and pear, and a hint of lemon zest. It has a creamy mousse character and refreshing sweetness. Pairs well with salty cured meats. The wine's acidity cuts through the fat in meats, enhancing their umami flavour. Find offer here.

Sainsburys

Sainsbury's Conegliano Prosecco, Taste the Difference £9.75 - A fresh, delicate wine with flavours of lemon and apricot. It's made from grapes grown in Italy's Veneto region. This would go perfectly well with a meat dish such as chicken, mozzarella and parma ham. Check out the deal here.

Aldi

Costellore Organic Prosecco Rosé £7.99 - This pink prosecco tastes of strawberries, raspberries, and other red fruits, with notes of spice, cream, and vanilla. It's a sparkling wine from Veneto, Italy, made from Glera and Pinot Noir grapes. Finish off your Valentine’s date night meal with this bottle and some strawberries dipped in melted chocolate. Click here to shop.

Waitrose

San Leo Prosecco £7.99 (rrp £9.99 - Is a fruity, light, and refreshing Italian sparkling wine with notes of citrus, pear, and apple. A great bottle to always have in the cupboard for any occasion. So if you are planning a quiet night then this is the bottle to pop open and enjoy. Find the offer and more deals here.

