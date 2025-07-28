See inside this £880,000 four-bedroomed home you can win for just 99p

BOTB's £880,000 dream home prize is situated in a pretty corner of rural Suffolk | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB’s latest competition could see one lucky winner scoop a four-bed £880,000 countryside home in Suffolk – all for just 99p.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four bedrooms, an open-plan living area bathed in natural light, a generous garden, and a private rural location, this brand new pad would certainly be the idea of most people's dream home. And someone is going to win it for just 99p.

It's the latest flagship prize being offered by BOTB, an online competitions specialist that usually gives away luxury cars for pennies - and it's their biggest prize to date.

Because this lavish house in Suffolk is worth an amazing £880,000.

The kitchen has been designed to reflect the rural location | BOTB

That's because it sits in an exclusive private enclave close to Stowmarket, in the sought-after village of Brettenham, and it's been designed to combine contemporary open plan living with timeless architectural touches.

The property takes up over 2,000 square feet of floor space, with a massive open-plan living area that encompasses a large kitchen and a huge family area with dining space.

This huge expanse opens into the outside through two sets of bi-fold doors, which overlook the landscaped garden and take in the far-reaching countryside views.

The spacious family area is part of the open-plan ground floor | BOTB

The downstairs also features a separate study, a large hallway, and a massive sitting room, with yet another set of bi-fold doors to let the outside in and frame the landscape.

Upstairs, the master suite is a private retreat with its own dressing area and en-suite, while a second en-suite bedroom provides flexibility for guests or growing families.

Every room has been considered, offering a balance of style, comfort, and practicality, and there are two further double bedrooms to ensure a growing family has plenty of space.

There are four bedrooms, including a lavish master suite | BOTB

The property is tucked away down a quiet lane, flanked by countryside, and with all the amenities of one of Suffolk's prettiest areas on the doorstep.

The house is ready to move into straight away, or the new owner can choose to put it on the market and pocket the cash, or to rent it out for an income of up to £2,500 per month.

There's just over a month to buy tickets, which BOTB has put on sale today, and the winner will be announced shortly after the draw closes.

In case the lucky winner does not want a new house, BOTB is offering a cash alternative of £616,000.

To see more pictures, to find out more about the competition or the other prizes on offer, or to buy an entry into the house draw, click here.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.