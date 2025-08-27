A new season, a fresh start – now’s the time to upgrade your laptop for uni, work or home life | Canva

Amazon’s best seller list is a reliable guide to what real people are buying. We’ve compared five of the top-rated laptops right now – including HP, Apple, Lenovo and more – to help you find the right one for the new term.

September is just around the corner, and with it comes a wave of fresh starts – new school terms, first-year university arrivals, final-year students tackling major projects, or professionals stepping into new roles. Even if you’re just trying to get home admin or side projects under control, a good laptop is the foundation for staying organised, productive and on top of things.

And when it comes to choosing the right one, few sources are more useful – or more telling – than Amazon’s best seller list.

This constantly updated ranking is a real-time snapshot of what thousands of people are buying across the UK. It’s not curated by tech experts or skewed by hype – it reflects what’s genuinely popular, trusted and competitively priced among everyday shoppers. That makes it one of the most representative guides out there for anyone unsure where to start.

We’ve picked out the best-rated model from five of the biggest tech brands – Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Acer – to show you what’s trending, what each one is good for, and which could suit your needs best this autumn.

1. HP 15.6” Laptop – Best all-rounder under £300

Price: £299.99 (was £429.99)

A great everyday laptop for students or remote workers, now 30% off | HP

This full HD HP laptop is an ideal choice for everyday tasks, students and casual users. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it handles web browsing, essays, video calls and streaming with no fuss.

The 15.6-inch anti-glare screen offers a wide viewing area, while the sleek design makes it look more expensive than it is. HP’s True Vision webcam, dual speakers, and a full-size keyboard (with numeric pad) make it practical for school and work alike.

Add up to 11 hours of battery life and sustainable design credentials (built with recycled materials), and it’s easy to see why this has over 650 five-star reviews and an Amazon’s Choice badge.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 – Best for multitasking and speed

Price: £379.99 (was £548.62)

A speedy, compact workhorse with military-grade toughness and 16GB RAM | Lenovo

If you’re running lots of apps, hopping between research tabs, or need to multitask on the go, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a superb mid-range pick.

With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has more than enough power for demanding uni courses or busy workdays. The 14-inch Full HD screen is bright and sharp with TÜV-certified low blue light filtering to reduce eye fatigue.

Dolby Audio boosts the sound, the webcam has a physical privacy shutter, and the whole device recharges fast – up to two hours’ use from just a 14-minute charge. It’s portable, stylish, and built to last with military-grade toughness.

3. Apple MacBook Air M4 – Best for creative students and future-proofing

Price: £849.00

The new M4-powered MacBook Air is built for speed, AI tasks and long battery life | Apple

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is powered by the all-new M4 chip and includes 16GB of unified memory – ideal for creative students, digital professionals and anyone who wants their tech to last the next few years.

It’s super-fast, sleek and lightweight, with up to 18 hours of battery life. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colours, so it’s perfect for photo, video and design work. And with Apple Intelligence baked in, it can help you write, summarise, and get more done using AI tools designed for privacy.

Also included are a 12MP Center Stage webcam, Spatial Audio speakers, and support for two external displays – plus the classic Apple build quality that makes it a joy to use.

4. Acer Chromebook 314 – Best for budget cloud computing

Price: £249.00

A simple and reliable Chromebook with a sharp screen and all-day battery | Acer

If most of your work lives in the cloud – think Google Docs, Drive and Zoom – then the Acer Chromebook 314 is a great budget-friendly option.

It runs Chrome OS and uses an efficient Intel Celeron N4500 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It’s not for video editing or heavy multitasking, but it’s great for homework, research, and streaming. The 14-inch Full HD screen looks far better than most budget rivals, and the 10.5-hour battery will see you through the school day or a work-from-home shift.

USB-C support also lets you connect a 4K display or transfer files quickly. It’s lightweight, reliable, and ideal for younger users or anyone who just wants something simple that works.

5. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 – Best for display quality and media use

Price: £417.00 (was £499.00)

Big screen, smooth visuals and solid power make this a strong all-rounder | Dell

This Dell Inspiron 15 stands out with a crisp 15.6-inch Full HD display and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate – ideal for smooth scrolling, media, and casual gaming.

Inside, it’s powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U chip, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. The Intel Iris Xe graphics are more than capable for day-to-day creative tasks, and the Dell ComfortView software helps reduce blue light for comfortable long-term use.

Other highlights include ExpressCharge (up to 80% in 60 minutes), adaptive thermals for efficient cooling, and a roomy keyboard with dedicated numeric keypad. It’s a smart choice for students who like to stream, edit, and multitask – without pushing into MacBook territory.

Final thoughts

If you’re after a reliable everyday laptop, the HP or Dell models are great value. Need more speed and multitasking power? Go for the Lenovo. Mac users and creative students should consider investing in the Apple M4 MacBook Air. And if you’re sticking with web apps and want something light and easy, the Acer Chromebook offers unbeatable simplicity for under £250.

