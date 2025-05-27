Snap up these amazing deals on beauty gift sets from Amazon this bank holiday weekend | Canva

Don't miss out on these fantastic Amazon beauty gift set's on offer this bank holiday weekend.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift or simply looking to treat yourself, Amazon is brimming with luxurious beauty gift sets that feel indulgent but won’t break the bank.

From iconic brands to spa-worthy skincare treats, these top-rated bundles are ideal for birthdays, holidays, or a well-deserved self-care night. Here’s our roundup of the best beauty gift sets available right now on Amazon.

1. Benefit Premium Mascara, Brow & Pore Minimising Makeup Gift Set

Benefit Premium Mascara, Brow & Pore Minimising Makeup Gift Set | Amazon

If you’re a fan of flawless makeup with minimal effort, Benefit has you covered. This beautifully packaged and holiday-ready set makes a fabulous gift for any beauty lover, or to treat yourself.

2. Sanctuary Spa Perfect Pamper Parcel Gift Set

Sanctuary Spa Perfect Pamper Parcel Gift Set | Amazon

For the ultimate home spa day, the Sanctuary Spa gift set is a must-have. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, ideal for conscious shoppers. This set is filled with luxurious bath and body products that leave skin silky-soft. The Perfect Pamper Parcel is your go-to for total relaxation and indulgence.

3. NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Discovery Collection

Struggling with sleep or just need to unwind after long days? NEOM’s gift set is a dreamy addition to any bedtime routine. A thoughtful gift for stressed-out friends or anyone who cherishes a peaceful night’s rest.

NEOM Perfect Night's Sleep Discovery Collection | Amazon

4. Neal's Yard Remedies Bee Lovely Nourishing Collection

Neal's Yard Remedies Bee Lovely Nourishing Collection | Amazon

This Bee Lovely set brings the best of nature into your skincare. It’s a gentle, nourishing gift that supports your skin—and helps protect the bees.

5. Maybelline 5th Avenue Shopaholic Makeup Gift Set

Maybelline 5th Avenue Shopaholic Makeup Gift Set | Amazon

On a budget but still want glam? This affordable Maybelline set packs a serious punch. Perfect for women who want a quick makeup refresh. This set proves great things come in small (and inexpensive) packages.

