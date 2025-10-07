Four months of music, podcasts, AND audiobooks for 99p. You haven’t got long to sign up for this deal | Sonos

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon’s latest Prime Day offer lets you stream unlimited music and enjoy monthly audiobooks for less than £1, with a four-month Music Unlimited and Audible bundle reduced to just 99p

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's a fantastic deal that will keep you entertained until the new year for the price of a posh packet of crisps - four months of music, podcasts and audiobooks for just 99p.

It's a Prime Day deal from Amazon, coinciding with the online store's Big Deal Days promotion, which is ongoing until the end of Wednesday.

If you sign up by clicking here, you'll get four months of Amazon's Music Unlimited service for 99p, plus a bonus perk - access to Audible.

You’ll get up to four audiobooks as part of the deal - one every month

Amazon Music Unlimited, which usually costs £10.99 per month, is one of the few streaming services to offer Ultra-High Definition music streaming, and it's all ad-free, so it's always been a hit with audiophiles.

But access to Audible gives you one free audiobook every month, and you'll be able to tap into the huge library of podcasts on the platform too.

This means you could provide a soundtrack to all your festive parties, from Christmas get-togethers and New Year's Eve, and it'll only cost you 99p.

There are well over 100 million songs on Amazon Music Unlimited | Amazon

Obviously you can cancel the trial at any time and still enjoy the service, or you can carry on at the £10.99 rate if you've enjoyed it.

While the deal is aimed at Amazon Prime members, you don't have to be a member to sign up. If you're not a member, you can still get a trial for 99p, but you'll only get three months instead of four. And, if you do carry on with the service, it'll just cost you an extra pound a month.

This deal will end at 4pm on Thursday, so there isn't long to sign up, but as soon as you do, you'll be set up for the next four months.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here