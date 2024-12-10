Amazon has brought back Black Friday pricing on its top tech

Amazon’s smart speakers are back to bargain prices | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Limited-time deals have popped up on smart speakers, tablets, and cameras - and you can save as much as £180

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trouble with Black Friday deals is that they only last for a few weeks. If you miss them, that's it. You've had your chance.

But imagine our surprise when we were flicking through the daily deals this morning and we spotted a selection of discounts that are every bit as good as the Black Friday pricing we saw a few weeks ago.

For example, the Amazon smart speakers, Echo Dot and Echo Pop are back to their all-time low prices.

The bigger Echo speaker is better than half price, and the bundle deals are back, so you can effectively get a free smart bulb.

We've also seen deals on the Ring outdoor camera, which makes a perfect platform for a simple home security system, with deals on single cameras, and bundle deals which bring huge savings on packs of up to four cameras.

And Amazon's 8" Fire HD tablet is now half-price, which makes it a perfect present for families.

These sorts of deals don't tend to last long, so jump on them soon if you want a pre-Christmas bargain.