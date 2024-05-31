Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can be comfy and stylish at the same time with these affordable work from home outfits

Many of us are working from home and it can be challenging to know how to dress. Especially when you don’t need to look as smart as you do in the office, yet you know that working in your pyjamas all day makes you really unproductive.

The best way to motivate yourself is by putting your best fashion foot forward and finding pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe that are comfortable enough for working from home all day, yet smart enough for all of those zoom calls you need to make too.

Elevated loungewear

Perhaps it’s time to upgrade your loungewear collection and finally let go of those tatty jogging bottoms. You could swap them out for a matching loungewear set instead, something that looks put together but is still super comfortable.

River Island Grey Wash Sweatshirt £25 and matching Grey Washed Wide Leg Joggers £30.00 are a perfect match. It’s also available in a lime green colour too if you’re feeling a little more adventurous. The wide leg joggers provide that ultimate comfort you need for those work from home days, but putting on a matching set will still make you feel as if you’re putting effort into your appearance and motivate you throughout the work day.

Smart casual tops

Every wardrobe needs a solid selection of smart casual tops that are versatile enough they can work with any outfit. Having a variety of smart casual tops is essential for working from home because you can hop onto those important work calls looking professional, yet still have some really comfortable trousers on, and nobody will know.

H&M’s Oversized Linen Shirt £27.99 is really versatile. You’re sure to get your money’s worth with items like these because they can be worn over and over with a multitude of different outfits and a linen blend is lovely and breathable for the summer months.

Pieces for layering

Any sort of light layers are great for working from home, and can be layered with your staple wardrobe basics of t-shirts and long sleeved tops to create a whole range of different outfits and jazz up a really boring outfit in a classic and elegant way.

The New Look Mink Button-up Knit Waistcoat £23.99 is a fabulous way to layer but still remains on trend, with waistcoats gaining a lot of popularity over the last few months. Plus, it is slightly more exciting than wearing a basic cardigan, but will still provide you with a bit of warmth.

Comfortable trousers

Trousers such as these M&S Jersey Wide Leg Trousers £22.50 are ideal for working from home. Wearing them in a navy or black colour, doesn’t make it obvious that you’re wearing super relaxed trousers, but you’re still making sure that you’re changing out of your pyjama bottoms for the work day. The great thing about these M&S trousers is that they come in regular length, petite and long leg length too, so you’re guaranteed to find your perfect fit.

Comfortable slippers

One final essential for those of us who work from home, is a pair of cosy slippers. For me, just the act of putting on any sort of show, instantly makes me more productive, and my personal favourite pair of slippers are the Next Suede Faux Fur Mule Lined Slippers £23.

They come in a few colours but I love the chestnut brown colour because they remind me of another very popular and expensive slipper brand but for a fraction of the price. You’re guaranteed to get your wear out of these for the price, especially if you’re anything like me, slippers are probably my most worn shoe.