Worst football team in Britain gets coached by Premier League footballer Jimmy Bullard

Team manager and founder Ben Gage is eager to turn things around for his Manchester League division two team.

He added: “We started the season full of optimism and things went absolutely brilliantly – for the other teams.

“As things stand, we’ve now played 11 matches and lost all 11 games. We scored a total of five goals and conceded 113.

“In our first game we lost 3-1 but we were feeling confident going forward. However, in our second match we then lost 16-0 and everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong in that game.

“Since then, we’ve continued to lose every game, including a huge thrashing where we lost 26-0 in a game where we had no keeper and just one defender.

“Our players are fed-up and starting to lose interest. That’s when we issued our plea on social media to find some new experienced players and swap the squad around.

“In the future we’d like to progress up the leagues and perhaps eventually get into semi-pro, but for now we need to just concentrate on winning our first match of the season.”

Specsavers will be documenting the team’s progress on a dedicated YouTube channel with the help of resident armchair fans, Statman Dave and Stephen Tries.