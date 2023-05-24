An 81-year old woman who was involved in a collision with a police motorcycle escorting a member of the royal family has died. Helen Holland from Birchanger in Essex, was hit by a vehicle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh’s in Earl’s Court, west London, on May 10.

Her family said the 81-year-old fought "for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today". An investigation into the crash by the police watchdog is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, Ms Holland had been in London visiting her sister at the time of the crash which happened just days after King Charles’ coronation at Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace previously said Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh’s "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family".

Ms Holland’s family said she was in a coma, and on Friday the police said she remained in a critical condition. Her son, Martin Holland announced her death and said his mother had died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries".

Most Popular

Chief superintendent Richard Smith, head of the Met Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection unit, said the "tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met" and "thoughts are very much with the woman’s family and loved ones at this sad time."

A man has been arrested and charged with committing three burglaries in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation - we continue to co-operate with and support that enquiry," he said.

The IOPC has part of its investigation into the incident will use CCTV from nearby properties and police body camera footage would be examined. Officers who were on the scene would also be interviewed and appealed for other witnesses to come forward.