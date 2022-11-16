After nine weeks of competing the Great British Bake Off has crowned its 2022 winner. The contestants have endured 30 gruelling challenges and the pressure has been high in the iconic white tent this series.

The finale episode saw Syabira, Sandro and Abdul go head-to-head in the final three baking challenges of season 13. The contestants took to the iconic white tent one final time for 2022 with hopes of impressing the judges and taking home the star baker prize.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood had a tough decision to make with the final three putting their all into the last challenge, however, only one of them could be named this year’s Ultimate Star Baker.

So who was crowned the star baker on the GBBO final? Here’s everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off 2022.

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2022?

At the end of the episode, the judges announced that Syabira, 32, from London, was this year’s winner. This wasn’t a surprise to many as Syabira has been a strong contender from the first week, and picked up the star baker title multiple times across the series.

Syabira spoke about her win and said: "Thank you so much. I can’t believe it. Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet, this is the biggest achievement in my life. All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud."

Paul congratulated the cardiovascular research associate and said: "Well done Syabira. She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked. Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and [are] unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker."

Prue added: "She is creative and she is careful, she practises like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker.”

Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley. She loves gaming and often spends evenings playing an online World War II simulation game, which she credits with teaching her about leadership in the real world. Syabira started baking relatively recently – in 2017 – with a red velvet cake, which reminded her of the treats she shared with her friends back home. She is all for giving Malaysian flavour twists to British classics – chicken rendang cornish pasties are a particular favourite.

Sandro who was up against Syabira in the final said: "I am so proud of Syabira. She is the Queen of Flavours; she fully deserves it. I am so happy for her. I am happy that I have got this far, and I am blessed, I am grateful. It’s been an amazing experience, it’s been a dream."

Abdul, who also came runner up, added: "For me this is a massive achievement and I am so happy and proud of myself, and I am happy for Syabira because she has worked so hard for this, and I am just so happy for her."

What was the theme for the Great British Bake Off 2022 final?

Bake-off fanatics will know that while each week of challenges is in line with a specific theme, the final is not. Details on what the bakers would be creating were kept firmly underwraps until the show aired.

Great British Bake Off: Pastry Week

The contestants were tasked with putting together the perfect picnic for the Signature Challenge, consisting of small vegetarian pies, beautifully decorated mini cakes, and baking their own classic white bread loaf to make finger sandwiches from. The next challenge was the technique in which the bakers were tasked with creating a summer pudding bombe, which was followed by an edible sculpture of Our Beautiful Planet in the stunning Showstopper showing three different baking skills.

When will the Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

No official air date has been announced for season 14 of the Great British Bake Off but entries are now open for keen bakers. You can apply via the Great British Bake Off website.

However, the application does reveal when the show will be filming, it says: “you must be able to commit to all the filming days required for the Programme, which are currently expected to be up to 21 days over a 10 week period April and August 2023.” This means it’s safe to assume that the next season will follow a similar timeline to this year’s competition, and will likely launch in autumn of 2023.

How to catch up with Great British Bake Off 2022

If viewers happen to miss the exciting event you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TVs. You can watch every episode of the show on channel now.

After nine weeks of baking challenges, three bakers now remain in the Bake Off final; Sandro (front centre), Syabira (front far right) and Abdul (back second from left).

Who was on the Great British Bake Off 2022?

Here’s a round up of all the contestants who took part in this years bake-off:

