BBC Question Time will return tonight with a live studio audience putting the tough questions to party and industry representatives.

This will be the first time that Question Time has aired since MPs broke for the summer holidays.

Each audience member is asked to come up with two questions to be considered for the programme.

Fiona Bruce will once again be hosting BBC Question Time.

So, when is Question Time on this week? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s panel.

When is BBC Question Time on?

BBC Question Time will air on BBC One at 10:40pm after the news on Thursday 22 September.

How to watch BBC Question Time

You can watch BBC Question Time live on BBC One as it airs.

If you miss the show you can catch up on iPlayer as soon as the show has finished.

Who is on the panel this week?

There are different guests for every show depending on the topic and who is available to represent the major parties and industries.

This week the following guests are:

Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative - (Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office)

Wes Streeting - Labour - (Shadow Health Secretary)

Layla Moran - Liberal Democrats (Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs and International Development)

Gerard Lyons - Economist

Claire Fox - Academy of Ideas, who was also a Brexit Party member for the UK’s last six months in the European Union and member of the House of Lords

Where is BBC Question Time this week?

The show will be filmed in Grimsby.

Who is Fiona Bruce?

Fiona Bruce is a British journalist, newsreader, and television presenter. Bruce was born in Malaysia to an English mother and Scottish father. Before this, the Bruce family had lived in the fishing village of Hopeman in Scotland for many generations.

Bruce joined the BBC as a researcher for Panorama in 1989, and went on to become the first female newsreader on the BBC News at Ten, as well as working on many flagship programmes like Antiques Roadshow, Crime watch and more.