The former Disney Channel star confirmed the relationship on Instagram.

Former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez has confirmed a new relationship with American record producer, Benny Blanco.

31-year-old Gomez shot to fame after starring in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place as main character Alex Russo, before establishing a career in the music industry.

Gomez has had a string of high-profile boyfriends, including Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, and DJ Zedd.

Most notably she was in an on-off relationship with fellow singer Justin Bieber for eight years, prior to his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Now, Gomez has confirmed that she and producer Benny Blanco have become a couple, posting a loved-up photo to her Instagram Stories.

She further revealed via Instagram comments that the pair had been together for six months, and later posted an image of a ring with a B initial on it.

But who is Benny Blanco? Here is all you need to know about Selena Gomez’s new beau.

Benny Blanco (real name Benjamin Levin) is a 35-year-old American music producer, who is known for collaborations with the likes of Calvin Harris, Snoop Dogg, BTS and Juice Wrld.

His best known song is Eastside, which features both Khalid and Halsey. The track reached number one on the UK Official Charts in the summer of 2018.

He also collaborated with Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber, for the 2020 track, Lonely.