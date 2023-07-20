The Red Arrows are set to perform at multiple locations this weekend as their summer season gets underway. It is hoped that the iconic RAF display team will still be able to go ahead with displays, after the Met Office forecasted one month’s worth of rainfall this weekend.

Last weekend the Red Arrows had to pull out of a couple of performances at both the Royal International Air Tattoo and the Goodwood Festival of Speed after strong winds and rain battered most of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year millions of people come out to see the crowd-pleasers make their appearance at air shows and displays up and down the country. The RAF display team have over 60 performances, both at home and overseas, scheduled during their summer season, including the Blackpool Airshow and previously a display at the British Grand Prix.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who also pilots Red 1, said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. Speaking on the RAF news page , he said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.

Most Popular

“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.

“While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”

Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend.

Here’s everywhere to see the Red Arrows this weekend

Red Arrows schedule July 20 - July 22

Shrivenham Display - Thursday, July 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAF Brize Norton to RAF Waddington transit - Thursday, July 20

RAF Waddington to RAF Lossiemouth transit - Friday, July 21

Peterhead Display - Friday, July 21 (7.30pm)

Dornoch Flypast - Saturday, July 22 (1.54pm)

RAF Lossiemouth Families Day Display - Saturday, July 22 (2pm)

Montrose Flypast - Saturday, July 22 (5.12pm)

Dumfries Flypast - Saturday, July 22 (5.32pm)

Kippford Flypast - Saturday, July 22 (5.34pm)