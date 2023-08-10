The Red Arrows are lining up to perform multiple displays this weekend after a week-long break for the RAF display team. It is hoped that the iconic RAF display team will still be able to perform at events such as the Blackpool display as the Met Office has been forecasted for the area.

The Red Arrows are now halfway through their 60 performances this summer season, both at home and overseas. The RAF team have previously performed at the British Grand Prix and the Isle of Man TT with displays still set to go ahead at the Clacton Airshow and the Bournemouth Air Festival display.

Each year millions of people come out to see the crowd-pleasers make their appearance at air shows and displays up and down the country. Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who also pilots Red 1, said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. Speaking on the RAF news page , he said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.

“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.

“While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”

The Red Arrows have a busy weekend of performances across the country

Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend.

Red Arrows schedule August 11 - August 13

RAF Waddington Display rehearsal - August 11

RAF Waddington to Blackpool Airport transit flight - August 11

Clitheroe Food Festival Flypast - August 12

Blackpool Airshow Display - August 12

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Flypast - August 12

Clitheroe Food Festival Flypast - August 13

Blackpool Airshow Display - August 13

Whitby Regatta Display - August 13

Red Arrows route and timings for August 11

RAF Waddington - 4pm

Harby - 4.02pm

Tollingham - 4.08pm

Thorpe Arch - 4.12pm

Hampsthwaite - 4.14pm

Oughtershaw - 4.17pm

Burton in Kendal - 4.21pm

Lancaster - 4.22pm

Scorton - 4.23pm

Blackpool Airport - 4.26pm

Red Arrows route and timings for August 12

Blackpool Airport - 1.49pm

Southport - 1.51pm

Ormskirk - 1.52pm

Rochdale - 1.56pm

Trawden - 1.59pm

Barrowford - 2pm

Clitheroe Flypast - 2.01pm

Longridge - 2.02pm

Wesham - 2.04pm

Blackpool Display - 2.05pm

Oversea - 2.28pm

Blackpool Airport - 2.29pm

Blackpool Airport - 4.42pm

Cleveleys - 4.44pm

Haverthwaite - 4.47pm

Penrith - 4.52pm

Primrose Hill - 5.03pm

Oversea - 5.06pm

East Fortune - 5.12pm

Longniddry - 5.13pm

Musselburgh - 5.14pm

Edinburgh Flypast - 5.15pm

Murrayfield Stadium - 5.16pm

Moffat - 5.21pm

Annan - 5.25pm

Whitehaven - 5.30pm

Blackpool Airport - 5.38pm

Red Arrows route and timings for August 13

