A period of national mourning started the moment the death of Queen Elizabeth II was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday September 8, 2022.

The Queen was laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, her younger sister, Princess Margaret, her mother, the Queen Mother and her father, King George VI in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle.

When does the official period of national mourning end?

The official 10 day period of national mourning that followed the death of Queen Elizabeth II ended with the conclusion of her funeral in Windsor Castle on Monday September 19.

Following the protocol set out in the plan for the funeral of the Queen, known as Operation London Bridge, all official flags, including the Union Flag, must remain at half-mast until 8.00am on the morning after the day of the Queen’s funeral i.e. Tuesday September 21, 2022.

When does mourning end for the royal family?

The mourning period lasts longer for the royal family, royal household staff and representatives.

They will continue to officially mourn the passing of the 96 year-old monarch for a further seven days - taking their official mourning period to sevens day after the funeral, Mondau September 26, 2022.

Members of the royal family are not expected to carry out any official duties until the mourning period is over.

What’s next for the royal family?

It can be somewhat easy to forget that the royal family are grieving the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother therefore their period of personal mourning could be indefinite with the grief felt for a time to come.

However, attention will soon turn to the coronation of the new monarch, King Charles III.

The coronation is unlikely to take place this year with some royal commentators predicting a date in late spring or summer 2023.