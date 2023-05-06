News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
1 hour ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
2 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
2 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
2 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
8 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Wetherspoons at risk: Budget pub chain reveals locations facing closure - is your local set to go?

A number of Wetherspoons pubs across the UK are facing the risk of closure - here is the full list.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th May 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read

Wetherspoons pubs are loved across the UK and are a local for many. However, the budget chain is facing a number of closures with 19 of its pubs up for sale and 20 already closed this year.

In September 2022, Wetherspoons, or ‘Spoons as it’s nicknamed, announced it would be selling 32 of its pubs due to an inability to match its pre-pandemic performance. A further seven pub sites were added to the list in November 2022, making the total 39.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wetherspoons has more than 800 pubs in the UK and is well known for its cheap drinks and cheap food. Like-for-like sales rose by 18 percent in the final quarter of 2022 across Wetherspoons’ pubs but were still two percent below 2019 levels.

Below is a full list of Wetherspoons pubs currently under offer.

Most Popular

    Wetherspoons pubs currently under offer

    • Wrong ‘Un - Bexleyheath 
    • Jolly Sailor - Hanham 
    • The Moon and Bell - Loughborough 
    • The Widow Frost - Mansfield 
    • Resolution - Middlesbrough 
    • The Rising Sun - Redditch 
    • Sennockian - Sevenoaks 
    • Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis - Southampton 
    • Lord Arthur Lee - Fareham 
    • Plough & Harrow - Hammersmith 
    • Coronet, Holloway - London 
    • Colombia Press - Watford
    • The World’s Inn - Romford
    • Last Post - Loughton
    • Christopher Creeke - Bournemouth
    • The Alfred Herring - Palmers Green 
    • Silkstone Inn - Barnsley 
    • The John Masefield - New Ferry 
    • The Cross Keys - Peebles 
    • The Saltoun Inn - Fraserburgh 
    • The General Sir Redvers Buller - Crediton 
    • The Bank House - Cheltenham 
    • The Butlers Bell - Stafford 
    • The Percy Shaw - Halifax 
    • Foxley Hatch - Purley 
    • Asparagus - Battersea 
    • Millers Well - East Ham 
    • Hudson Bay - Forest Gate 
    • Angel - Islington 
    • The Billiard Hall - West Bromwich 
    • Capitol - Forest Hill 
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    These are 9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - according to our readers. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty ImagesThese are 9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - according to our readers. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
    These are 9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - according to our readers. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
    • The Bankers Draft - Eltham 
    • Moon on the Hill - Harrow 
    Related topics:PubsWetherspoonsSalePerformanceFood