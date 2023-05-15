The UK’s top ten cities for learner drivers have been revealed. The findings follow an analysis of more than 125,000 nationwide reviews left for driving schools and instructors based on numerous factors.

The analysis was carried out by researchers at A-Plan Insurance with people assigning each a score out of ten based on how customers rated their price, patience, confidence, reliability, quality, and performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Pass Me Fast, the average pass rate across the UK stands at 47 percent, but where you take your test may play a part in this. To pass, you must have no majors and less than 15 driving faults, also referred to as ‘minors’.

UK’s top ten cities for learner drivers

Most Popular

Manchester - 6.1/10 Leicester - 5.8/10 Southampton - 5.7/10 Leeds - 5.6/10 London - 5.4/10 Peterborough - 5.2/10 Oxford - 5/10 Cardiff - 4.5/10 Westminster - 4.3/10 Sheffield - 3.9/10

Speaking on the findings, a spokesperson from A-Plan Insurance said: “Learning to drive can be daunting, and unfortunately it’s easy to head into lessons without scoping out how well an instructor can meet your individual needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rushing into lessons with an incompatible instructor will make learning to drive a more stressful experience than necessary, and even significantly delay when you pass.

“The data shows that there’s vast fluctuations in the reliability and quality of instructors, depending on where they’re based - as well as how long they’ve been teaching. However, many learner drivers wind up choosing their instructor solely based on price or availability.

Male instructor giving directions to an adolescent girl during her lesson