While most of Europe is experiencing scorching temperatures, the weather in the UK has been nothing but rainy, dark, and gloomy, leaving many Brits wondering when the sun will return this summer.

With endless days of rain and even storms being typical during British summers, many are hoping for some sunshine so they can at least hang out the washing or just go out and about without having to worry about carrying an umbrella or a raincoat.

Now that August is approaching, the Met Office has issued its long-range weather forecast, but it appears that the damp weather will continue for the forseeable future. According to the forecasters, there will be some sunshine during the first week of August, but showers and thunderstorms are inevitable, with temperatures likely to be mostly below average.

From August 4 to August 13, the Met Office predicts widespread sunlight and showers, which may be locally heavy and thundery, with northerly or northwesterly winds bringing cool temperatures for the time of year.

It said: “Showers may temporarily ease slightly, however there is some risk that this could give way to further wet and windy weather arriving from the west over the weekend. Beyond this, changeable conditions are likely to dominate through the rest of this period.

“Showery conditions are likely, along with the risk of longer spells of rain and stronger winds at times too. Some drier and brighter interludes are also possible, these perhaps more likely later in this period. Often breezy, especially earlier in the period.”

During the second half of August however, changeable weather is expected across the UK, but still with a mixture of rain and showers for many areas. It said: “Some (areas) have shorter-lived periods of drier, more settled weather, later in the month. These may bring some warmer days, however, any prolonged dry and hot spells appear to be unlikely.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Monday (July 31)

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle for many at first. Sunny spells and showers developing across southern parts of the UK into the afternoon with rain continuing in the north. Breezy and another cool day, though warmer in sheltered spots.

Overnight, rain will slowly clear from Scotland. Elsewhere after some late evening sunshine, showers may develop and become heavy, especially for parts of central and southern England and Wales.

Tuesday (August 1)

A mixture of sunshine and showers. Heavy showers at first in the south though becoming light and isolated later. Strengthening winds with cloud and rain moving into the southwest later.

Outlook for Wednesday (August 2) to Friday (August 5):