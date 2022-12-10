The Met Office has warned that temperatures could drop as low as -10°C as the cold weather is set to continue over the weekend and into next week. The national weather service has issued weather warnings as sleet and snow are expected to hit some areas of the UK this weekend.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10°C or lower in isolated spots. Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings. And there is also a small risk of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far Southeast on Sunday. If this happens it could potentially bring some disruption, especially to rush hour on Monday. A warning has been issued.”

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) covering all of England and is currently in place until Friday (December 16). The alert is put in place when severe cold weather is likely to significantly affect people’s health.

Most Popular

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman walks a dog through the snow in Glasgow in 2021 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Met Office weather forecast as cold snap continues

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says the cold weather is set to continue with scattered wintry showers and freezing fog, alongside some sunny spells.

Today

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast predicts northern and western areas of the UK could see wintry showers with possible snow and ice. Coastal areas could see rain, sleet or hail and possibly thunder. Many inland central and southeastern parts have sunny but isolated freezing fog patches.

Tonight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern areas could see bouts of freezing fog, and wintry showers on the northern and western coasts with possible ice and snow.

Sunday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunny spells are expected across the UK but wintry showers are likely in coastal counties with possible snow by evening in parts of southeast England.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remaining cold with sharp overnight frosts and some freezing fog patches, but sunny spells by day. Wintry showers continuing, mainly near coasts. Chance of snow far southeast England early Monday.

Why has the UK been hit with cold weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says there has been a large area of high pressure over Russia for some time and a second high-pressure system has built up across Greenland and Iceland.

The former is moving slightly further west, forcing cold Arctic air to flow south between the high and low-pressure systems and over the UK - a so-called Arctic blast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK long-range weather forecast

Wednesday, December 14 - Friday, December 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office predicts sleet and snow on Wednesday in parts of the northeast with increasing cloud cover in the south. Strong winds are also expected which could make it feel bitterly cold in places.

Conditions are expected to stay the same further into the period, with wintry showers for many coastal regions.