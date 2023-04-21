TUI announces new summer 2024 routes from UK airports including Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow & Stansted
TUI has a big announcement for holidaymakers
TUI has announced it has added a further 1.1 million flight seats for UK holidaymakers departing in summer 2024. The increase in seats affects 13 regional airports across the UK meaning customers can fly to more destinations than ever before from their local airport.
As part of TUI’s summer 2024 programme, Gatwick will be getting new routes to Marsa Alam and Budapest while Glasgow Airport will see an impressive 180,000 seats added to its roster. On top of this, some airports will receive new aircrafts and administer exclusive routes.
Andrew Flintham, TUI managing director, said: “Our customers want more flexibility and to be able to choose a departure airport that is close to home – and that is exactly what the new TUI 2024 summer programme has been designed to do,” he said.
“We want every one of our customers to be able to create a holiday as unique as they are – departure airport, destination and duration are all key components which come together to make the perfect TUI holiday.
“The 2024 programme will see extra flights departing from across the UK with additional TUI flying from Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands,” he adds. “Each region of the UK will see a significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in the region. All of this adds up to over 1 million extra TUI smiles!”
What does the TUI summer 2024 programme mean for UK airports?
- Glasgow Airport: Two additional aircrafts and 180,000 extra flight seats with trips to Cape Verde and Greece, as well as six exclusive routes.
- Birmingham Airport: 100,000 additional seats with one additional aircraft, and 13 exclusive routes to Agadir, Boa Vista, Cancun, Enfidha, Hurghada, Kavala, Marrakech, Orlando-Melbourne Florida, Montego Bay, Pula, Punta Cana, Sal and Sharm El Sheikh.
- Bournemouth Airport - A new aircraft, 60,000 additional seats, a new route to Enfidha, Tunisia and increased frequency to Ibiza, Lanzarote, Menorca, Heraklion, Paphos and Tenerife.
- Bristol Airport: One additional aircraft with new routes to Boa Vista and Cape Verde and 120,000 additional short and mid-haul seats.
- Manchester Airport - One additional aircraft based at the airport and 130,000 extra seats, as well as a new route to Budapest.
- Newcastle International Airport benefit - One additional aircraft based at the airport to help with 120,000 extra seats and new routes to Cape Verde and Egypt.
- Cardiff Airport - A new direct route to Sharm El Sheik, Egypt as well as 40,000 additional seats.
- East Midlands Airport - Four exclusive routes, one additional aircraft, 100,000 extra flight seats and new routes to Sal, Cape Verde.
- London Gatwick Airport: TUI will be operating 11 exclusive routes from the airport as well as having 200,000 additional seats with up to 195 weekly departures to 18 countries. New routes to Marsa Alam and Budapest.
- London Luton Airport - 14 weekly flights to four countries with increased frequency to Dalaman and Antalya.
- London Stansted Airport: 30,000 additional seats planned for increased flight frequency to Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.