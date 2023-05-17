With the mini heatwave coming up, you’re probably planning your next beach trip. The fresh sea air might also inspire you to start planning your UK summer staycation – but which coastal town has been named the best destination?

TripAdvisor, a travel expert website, has named the UK’s best summer staycation hotpot. There’s no doubt many Brits will use the increasing temperatures as an excuse to book their summer stay, but which destination has the TripAdvisor stamp of approval?

Beach destinations dominate the list of go-to summer holiday hotspots. Scroll down to read the top 10 UK destinations according to TripAdvisor.

Top 10 UK summer holiday destinations

1. Bembridge, Isle of Wight

This year’s fastest-growing staycation destination is Bembridge, and it’s clear to see why. Bembridge has claimed to be England’s largest village with 4,000 residents making up its population.

The BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards in 2019 even named Bembridge the Village of the Year. Bembridge’s Lifeboat Station is the village’s top-rated attraction – and it’s free.

2. Ventnor, Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight takes not just one but two top spots on the list as Ventnor ranks in second. Children of families visiting the area will love the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary, which serves as a refuge for rescued animals.

Blackgang Chine makes for an exciting trip to the UK’s oldest theme park, another crowd favourite among kids. They will love the waterslides, dinosaur figures and Cowboy Town.

3. Llangollen, North Wales

It’s no surprise that Llangollen, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, is so high on the list of top UK staycation destinations. Plas Newydd Historic House is the top-rated attraction to check out according to TripAdvisor.

4. Balmaha, Stirling

Balmaha in Stirling marks Scotland’s top-rated destination, ranking at number four on the list. Loch Lomond is one of Scotland’s most spectacular nature spots, which the village of Balmaha sits on the shores of.

Conic Hill is a short, sharp summit that isn’t that difficult to climb and makes for a fantastic photo opportunity. Inchcailleach Island can be accessed by a ferry from Balmaha Boatyard to the North Pier on Inchcailleach Island.

5. Salcombe, Devon

Salcombe is the top-rated spot in Devon. The seaside resort is home to spectacular beaches, which can be viewed on the Salcombe to Bolt Head walk or at Overbecks Garden. Overbecks Garden is a National Trust site where you can see subtropical plans and views of the Salcombe Estuary.

6. Hayling Island, Hampshire

Hayling Island in Hampshire is a short distance from Portsmouth and offers miles of unspoilt countryside and coastline. The waters are ideal for sailing and swimming, while the beaches are great for a picnic with friends and family.

7. Banavie, Scottish Highlands

Banavie in the Scottish Highlands is a small village near Fort William and is ideally located for Ben Nevis. If you don’t want to attempt the climb, you’ll still be able to enjoy stunning views of the peak.

8. Seahouses, Northumberland

What could be more idyllic than Northumberland’s Seahouses, an Outstanding Area of Natural Beauty on the North East coastline. Home to some of the region’s best fish and chips, the historic fishing village is an ideal base to explore the area;s attractions such as Bamburgh Castle, Holy Island and Lindisfarne Castle.

9. Hayle, Cornwall

Two gorgeous hotpots in Cornwall just make the top 10. Kicking things off in eighth place is Hayle, which is a port town in West Cornwall.

Hayle is close to some of the region’s most beautiful sandy beaches and pasty fans are in luck as the location has a reputation as one of Cornwall’s best places to enjoy one. These can be found at Hampson of Hayle according to former customers.

10. Looe, Cornwall

Looe was once a holy pilgrimage site and is now one of Cornwall’s most popular holiday destinations, and it’s not hard to see why. Boasting perfectly sandy beaches, the seaside town also has plenty of rockpools to explore.