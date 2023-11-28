2 . The Traitors UK

The Traitors UK is set to make a return for series two on BBC One and BBCiPlayer. The game show follows a group of strangers living together, who are secretly given the title of ‘Faithful’ or ‘Traitor’ - all of which are hoping to get their hands on the prize money. While the cast is still under wraps, Claudia Winkleman will return as the host. Photo: Mark Mainz