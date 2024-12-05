Top Christmas moments include first bite of dinner and tracking Santa

Cosying up for a festive film, indulging in seasonal treats and opening the present you were hoping to receive were the top heart warming happenings | Shutterstock

The top moments that ‘make Christmas’ include seeing a loved one’s face when they open their present, tracking Santa’s movements online - and the first bite of Christmas dinner.

A survey, of 2,000 adults who celebrate the holiday, also revealed cosying up for a festive film, indulging in seasonal treats and opening the present you were hoping to receive were other heartwarming happenings.

And it’s not the same unless you have a chilly walk, eat chocolate for breakfast or spend the morning building the kids’ toys, according to the poll.

While 46 per cent fear missing out on such moments and rely on pictures, video calls and regular updates from loved ones to feel a part of festivities.

Half (55 per cent) reach out to friends and family digitally to update them on memorable moments, such as kids opening their presents on the big day.

The research was commissioned by Virgin Media O2, which has now rolled out the National Databank to all O2 stores nationwide, providing free mobile data, texts and calls to help people experiencing poverty to get online and to stay connected this Christmas and beyond.

It comes as the company is highlighting the issue of data poverty with an eye-catching art installation at the South Bank in London, raising awareness of the 1.9 million UK households which are struggling to afford to afford connectivity.

Nicola Green, from Virgin Media O2, said: “We know that Christmas is a magical time for so many across the country and has the power to bring people together - whether that’s in person or virtually.

“But there are some who could miss out on the magic of the festive season because they can’t afford mobile data.

“This includes key moments like sending greetings or meeting up with friends or family, and not being able to access essential services from online banking to booking medical appointments.

“That’s why we’ve opened more than 300 National Databanks at all our O2 stores nationwide to provide free mobile data to people in need so they can stay connected to everything and everyone they love this Christmas and beyond.”

Virgin Media O2 unveils an eye-catching and thought-provoking art installation on London's South Bank | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Keeping people connected this Christmas

The survey revealed as many as 42 per cent know someone who may struggle during the Christmas period, whether it be financially or emotionally.

And around a fifth (19 per cent) know someone, or multiple people, who are experiencing ‘data poverty’ - where they’re unable to afford enough data to do everything they need and want to do on the internet.

More than 4 in 10 (44 per cent) of those would feel worried for them if they couldn’t contact them by phone, with 35 per cent likely to be upset they weren’t able to let them know they were being thought of.

In addition, more than half (58 per cent) rely on online connections from video calls to social media to keep connected to loved ones during the festive season.

But, if they couldn’t access the internet, 28 per cent say they’d feel sad if they couldn’t contact their friends or family, while 27 per cent would miss connecting with them over the Christmas period, according to the OnePoll.com findings.

And the impact on day-to-day life without access to the internet, not just in the festive period, cannot be understated.

With access to banking services, communicating with friends and family and booking GP appointments seen as some of the biggest struggles.

It would leave people feeling frustrated, anxious or disconnected from loved ones.

Nicola Green, from Virgin Media O2, added: “Our National Databank with digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, has already connected more than 200,000 people across the UK, and we want to support even more this Christmas.

“If you’re struggling or know someone affected by data poverty, we’ll provide a free SIM with 25GB of monthly data, plus calls and texts for 12 months.

“It’s all part of our work to close the digital divide and our commitment to providing data and devices to help people in need to get online.”

What number is your favourite Christmas moment? | Shutterstock

Top 30 Christmas moments:

Indulging in Christmas food and treats Decorating the Christmas tree and home Handing over a present you’re really excited to see someone open Opening a present you were really hoping to receive Cosying up for a Christmas movie as a family Seeing multiple generations of family together The first bite of a hard-earned Christmas dinner Christmas walk with the family Sending and receiving Christmas well wishes Taking a moment to think of loved ones who are no longer around Kids’ faces when they wake up and see their presents Sharing Christmas stories from years gone by Pulling the first cracker around the Christmas dinner table Eating chocolate for breakfast Video calling close family or friends to talk about their day Filling up children’s stockings Building toys kids have received on Christmas morning Sending Christmas messages on the family messaging group Falling asleep on the sofa Putting milk and carrots out for Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve Reading a Christmas story to your kids Wearing matching pyjamas with family and friends Having an emotive conversation with a family member that you wouldn’t usually Christmas Eve boxes Sharing photos and videos of your Christmas celebrations on your socials Sitting down for the King’s Speech Looking on social media and seeing numerous pictures of Christmas celebrations Having a mince pie for breakfast Pretending to be happy to receive a pair of socks When the chef for the day refuses help in the kitchen but then complains about getting no help