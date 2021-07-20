Top 50 hacks brits are using to be more green

Shorter showers, reusing teabags and renting children's toys are among the top 50 hacks Brits are adopting to be green.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed 94 per cent are making an effort to be eco-friendly, by doing things like installing solar panels, using energy efficient light bulbs and carpooling.

Collecting rainwater for plants, making wax wraps and turning ripe fruits into jams are among the more obscure methods.

Line drying towels and clothes, buying loose fruit and veg, and turning off the tap when tooth brushing are also popular ways of tackling climate change.

One in 20 adults have even bought an air source heat pump to heat their home differently.

While 85 per cent say becoming more sustainable, and taking deliberate action to help fight climate change, has become very important to them.

The study was carried out by Centrica, which is inviting communities and entrepreneurs to apply for a grant of up to £100,000 from its Energy for Tomorrow social impact fund, for initiatives that can deliver affordable, accessible and sustainable energy solutions to help tackle climate change.

Abi Robins, Director of Responsible Business at Centrica, said: "Whether it’s simply recycling more, or going all out and installing solar panels, smart meters and heat pumps, any change we make will have a positive impact on the climate.

“There are also some really innovative ideas that people have to tackle climate change in their communities and our fund is the perfect way to help make their ideas a reality.”

Researchers found moulding leftover bits of soap together, switching to a plant-based diet and cold showers are also key actions to become more eco-friendly.

And a handful of respondents polled confessed to thinking outside the box - by foraging for food on holiday, upcycling orange juice cartons as bird feeders, growing seeds in old toilet roll tubes and even going nude at home to reduce wear and tear on clothing.

Becoming more sustainable

Over half (54 per cent) of respondents believe they have become more sustainable over the last year.

And six in 10 will take at least one green action a day, while 63 per cent have installed some form of smart technology in their home in order to be more eco-friendly.

The most popular of which are energy efficient lightbulbs (77 per cent), a smart thermostat (29 per cent), smart lighting (24 per cent) and smart showerheads (22 per cent).

Just over half (53 per cent) of those surveyed by OnePoll think businesses should do more to tackle climate change.

And while one in five would consider turning their green hack into a business for others to benefit, 62 per cent would like to see more funding for innovative ideas that tackle climate change.

More sustainable initiatives

Half of respondents believe that local authorities should implement more sustainable initiatives.

Although, 48 per cent have already noticed some in their local area, like e-scooters or bikes, charging points for electric vehicles, more bike lanes and recycling bins.

Despite such positive action, over two fifths are still very worried about the effects of climate change.

And while 86 per cent believe that it is important that the UK becomes carbon-neutral by 2050, only a quarter think the country will achieve this goal.

Abi Robins from Centrica added: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we’re facing, and we believe it needs to be tackled together. By encouraging collaborative action, from local authorities, governments and businesses all the way to the individual this will bring us closer to a fairer, more sustainable future.

“By setting up and supporting sustainable initiatives, local communities can explore more innovative solutions to an ongoing issue, which can help lead to a better and cleaner planet.”

To find out more about the Energy for Tomorrow initiative, and to enter, please visit https:// www.centrica.com/EnergyforTomorrow

TOP 50 GREEN HACKS

1. Used reusable carrier bags

2. Turned off lights when leaving the room

3. Turned off the tap while brushing my teeth

4. Changed to energy efficient bulbs

5. Line drying your towels and clothes

6. Used a reusable water bottle

7. Unplugging devices when not in use

8. Shopping locally

9. Opting for loose veggies/fruit

10. Choose to walk or cycle somewhere instead of drive

11. Washing cloths instead of binning them just because they are dirty

12. Having shorter showers

13. Shopping in charity shops/second hand

14. Reusing wrapping paper

15. Use bar soaps instead of liquid bottles

16. Composting

17. Washing clothes in cold temperatures

18. Collecting rainwater for plants

19. Opting for tins/jars that can be recycled over a plastic

20. Growing your own fruit and veg

21. Cutting back on meat consumption

22. Taking public transport

23. Switching to a water meter

24. Using dishwashers to clean dishes rather than hand washing

25. Used reusable coffee cups

26. Upcycling

27. Turning very ripe fruits into a cake or preserve/jam

28. Using recycled loo roll

29. Molding leftover bits of soap together

30. Buying sustainably sourced coffee and tea

31. Planting trees

32. Cycling more

33. Looking for eco-friendly materials when buying clothes

34. Buying sustainably sourced chocolate

35. Reusing teabags

36. Choosing biodegradable face wipes

37. Shopping at a zero waste/plastic free shop

38. Making plant pots out of plastic bottles

39. Using reusable cotton pads

40. Using sustainable sanitary products

41. Installed solar panels

42. Having cold showers

43. Switched to a purely plant-based diet

44. Carpooling

45. Purchasing denim from brands that offer to repair or extend the life and reduce water/energy usage

46. Maxing wax wraps for food

47. Building community gardens with neighbours

48. Buying an air source heat pump

49. Using children’s toy rental companies

50. Using an e-scooter