Top 10 rudest drivers based on car model - see where BMW, Tesla & Land Rover rank

Everyone has that one car make that they associate with rude drivers - now there’s an actual study to tell you you’re right

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST- 2 min read

There is a long list of pet peeves that drivers could have when it comes to road etiquette, and it’s rare that drivers take a journey without encountering someone doing at least one of them. Whether it’s tailgating or not indicates there are a number of annoying things that people do on the road, and most driver’s have a specific car make that they associate it with.

There are many stereotypes on the road such as Audi and BMW drivers don’t indicate or Land Rover drivers tailgating, the list is endless. With that in mind, GoShorty conducted a survey among 2,000 UK drivers to figure out who the rudest and most polite drivers are on the road.

The new survey revealed that BMW drivers (50 percent) have been voted the most impolite motorists on Britain’s roads, according to a new nationwide survey, closely followed by those with Audis (28 percent). The data also found that when it comes to the nation’s biggest driving pet peeves - braking suddenly to scare the person behind you (51 percent), tailgating (50 percent), not pulling over for emergency vehicles (44 percent) and overtaking then going slowly (41 percent) top the list.

The study said that four in ten (40 percent) say they regularly experience rude behaviour on the country’s roads, an average of six times a week, even though more than half (58 percent) claim to be a polite driver suggesting a disconnect between car drivers’ attitudes and behaviours.

    Two thirds (61 percent) admit they have acted aggressively behind the wheel themselves, an average of six times a week, and three quarters (76 percent) regretting it immediately. More than half (58 percent) agree that the brand of car doesn’t matter and that it’s the person behind the wheel that is at fault.

    Andy Moody, Founder and Managing Director of GoShorty said: “Sadly, our powers cannot make the UKs rudest drivers more considerate on the road, but we can help save you money with more efficient insurance options.” So, who are the rudest drivers on the road? Here’s everything you need to know.

    Rudest drivers on the road

    1. BMW                         50%
    2. Audi                          28%
    3. Mercedes Benz          17%
    4. Land Rover                15%
    5. Porsche                     11%
    6. Tesla                         9%
    7. Jaguar                       6%
    8. Aston Martin             5%
    9. Honda                       3%
    10. Lexus                         3%

    Most polite drivers on the road

    1. Ford                          21%
    2. Kia                             16%
    3. Toyota                       15%
    4. Nissan                       15%
    5. Volvo                         15%
    6. Skoda                        15%
    7. Mini                          14%
    8. Vauxhall                    13%
    9. Volkswagen               13%
    10. Bentley                      9%
