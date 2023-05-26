Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed days after the music icon died aged 83. Dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’, she died peacefully at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday (May 24).

In the wake of her death, tributes poured in from around the globe. With the likes of the Obamas, Oprah, Beyoncé and more celebrating the life of the late soul star. Many quoted one of her top hits back to her, saying she was "simply the best".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner rose to fame alongside husband Ike in the 1960s with songs such as Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High. She later divorced her abusive husband and found even greater success as a solo artist.

It has now been revealed the singer died of natural causes, with her representatives confirming the news to the Daily Mail. She had previously been diagnosed with intestinal cancer, with the disease making Turner consider assisted suicide, which is legal in Switzerland. She also battled high blood pressure for four decades.

Most Popular

17 inspirational messages from iconic singer Tina Turner on life, strength and happiness.