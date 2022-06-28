TikToker’s ‘life hack’ for washing vegetables sparks heated debate online

Ashley Echols rinsing her vegetables in the washing machine (TikTok/ Ashley Echols 777)

A woman has sparked a heated debate after revealing she washes her green vegetables in a washing machine.

Posting on TikTok, Ashley Echols, who lives in Arizona, uploaded a video showing how she washes her greens using a washing machine after cleaning it with vinegar.

The now viral clip shows the vegetables placed in the washing machine drum, before Ashley chooses a temperature and short cycle on the device.

She then shows the vegetables, which were harvested from her garden, placed inside a large plastic container in preparation for juicing.

The video has since racked up over 643,000 views, however not all the commenters have been impressed with Ashley’s method.

One person wrote: “This is why I don’t eat at anyone’s house.”

“I feel like that could be a bad idea,” another said.

A third added: “Think about all the dirty clothes that been in there.”

A fourth commented: “Y’all don’t do this. The greens could damage the machine. Also you could be transferring bacteria to your produce.”

Another wrote: “It would literally be cleaner to just not wash the greens omg.”

However, others claimed they’ve used Ashley’s method of washing vegetables without having any issues.

One person said: “My dad did this for years, they don’t know anything.”

Another added: “They washed the washer before using it then after. What’s the problem? Y’all use the same spoons that were in other people’s mouths. Even at restaurants.”