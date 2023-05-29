This Morning viewers have called for This Morning to be “taken off air” following the Phillip Schofield affair revelations. The former This Morning presenter announced last week he would be leaving the show with immediate effect and on Friday night, he released a statement to confirm he had an affair with a younger colleague while on the show.

The statement read: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

The first episode following the revelations aired on Monday morning (May 29), with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond stepping in for Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who is currently taking a break from filming. However, This Morning was met with criticism online as viewers shared their thoughts on the show returning to TV following the scandal.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond presented the first This Morning episode after Phillip Schofield's exit - Credit: ITV

One viewer tweeted : “Time this show was taken off air, ultimate cover up, disgrace.” A second wrote: “Can’t bear to watch it or any ITV program from now on. Forever tarnished.”

Another added: “#ThisMorning is dying on its feet before our eyes . . put it out of its misery @ITV.”

Hosts Hammond and O’Leary addressed Schofield’s revelations and Dr Ranj claimed the show is ‘toxic’ in the first part of the episode. Dermot said: "We know we have been in the news at the moment. But just from both of us, and the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you."