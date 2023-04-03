Things you should avoid doing on your phone while driving – or risk a £200 fine and 6 points on your licence
You should avoid doing these things on your phone while driving - or face a fine or points on your licence.
A list of things drivers should avoid doing while driving has been released by Which? Money. The consumer champion company lists a range of activities drivers should avoid on their phone.
In this day and age, it’s all too easy to be tempted to check your phone screen while driving, especially if you’re using your device as a sat nav. However, these actions can lead to a £200 fine and six points on your licence, so it’s best to find an alternative (such as using a standalone sat nav).
If you do any of these things on the list – including checking the time and checking notifications on your phone – you could be at risk of the hefty fine. This includes actions as simple as unlocking your device.
Using your phone while driving in UK
It can be difficult to keep track of all the rules that drivers have to follow to keep our roads safe. We’ve listed out the things you shouldn’t do on your phone while driving, according to Which?
Things to avoid doing on your mobile phone while driving:
- Illuminating the screen
- Checking the time
- Checking notifications
- Unlocking the device
- Making/receiving/rejecting a telephone or internet-based call
- Sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content
- Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video
- Using camera/video/sound recording
- Drafting any text
- Accessing any stored data
- Accessing an app
- Accessing the internet
What are the exceptions for using phone in the car?
The law states you can use a device held in your hand if:
- you need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop
- you’re safely parked
- you’re making a contactless payment in a vehicle that is not moving, for example at a drive-through restaurant
- you’re using the device to park your vehicle remotely