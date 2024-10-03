Martin and Shirlie Kemp have revealed their top tips to help couples with kids keep the spark alive.

In a hilarious new video, the pair talk about prioritising fun, putting the tech away and not taking each other for granted.

Together since their early 20s, the Kemps were members of two of the world's biggest bands –Spandau Ballet and Wham! – and went on to raise two children, musician and singer Harley Moon, 34, and broadcaster Roman, 31.

Known for embarrassing their kids with public displays of affection, the celebrity couple is looking to help other couples get their romance back on track with a fun instructional video.

Martin and Shirlie teamed up with up with easyJet Holidays to mark the launch of its ‘Rekindle the Romance’ package, which allows couples to add day spa packages, a romantic dinner, and champagne on arrival to selected packages.

Martin said: “It’s so easy to let the romance fizzle, especially when your adult children are calling you every five minutes for advice on how to turn on the oven or you're trying to keep on top of after school activities, playdates, and the never-ending pile of washing up.”

Shirlie added: “We go on multiple trips a year to stay connected, so we’ve loved this campaign and sharing how we've kept the passion alive for over 36 years."

Half of couples admit they are the best versions of themselves on holidays, with 48 per cent taking the time to enjoy a nice meal out together. | Ben Stevens Photography

Lack of sleep, messy homes, and never-ending meal planning

It comes after a poll found the top 'passion killers' for couples with kids include a lack of sleep, messy homes – and never-ending meal planning.

The study of 1,750 couples with children found endless to-do lists including housework, entertaining children and DIY jobs had an impact on romance.

Eight in 10 (81 per cent) believe parenting duties affect the romantic spark, with just one in five (20 per cent) going on date nights with their partner.

Nine in 10 (91 per cent) parents went on to agree ‘couple time’ is essential for their relationship, but 61 per cent sometimes feel guilty for wanting it.

It also emerged that on average, parents spend three hours a month watching kids shows, two hours clearing up toys, one hour and 45 minutes cleaning up food messes and three hours grocery shopping.

Parents of adult children spend over two hours fielding phone calls in a month, compared to less than an hour thinking about a date night.

However, many parents are keen to reignite the spark, with two-thirds (62 per cent) planning to book a quality mini break together.

Half of couples (49 per cent) admit they are the best versions of themselves on holidays, with 48 per cent taking the time to enjoy a nice meal out together.

Four in 10 hold hands more often on holiday and 28 per cent take more time to have in-depth conversations with their partner.

However, over a quarter of parents (27 per cent) finding it difficult to choose the right destination puts a spanner in the works

But the most popular destinations for a romantic getaway are Sorrento, Santorini, Nice, Madeira and the Algarve.

Paul Bixby, chief commercial officer at easyjet holidays said: “Parents are multitaskers and tend to put the kids first which leaves little room for romance.

“We're excited to offer parents the chance to reconnect and reinvigorate their relationships with our autumn getaways, so couples can truly unwind without the usual distractions of daily life.”

Lack of sleep, work/life balance, and housework top the list of 'passion killers' in British relationships | Ben Stevens Photography

The top 10 'passion killers' in British relationships:

Lack of sleep Work/Life balance Housework Children sleeping in your bed Messy home Entertaining children Laundry Meal planning and preparation Increased finances due to family days out Lack of time for adult TV