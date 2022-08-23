Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home security company, Ring , has conducted a nationwide poll of 2,000 dog owners, which revealed over two thirds of dogs get up to mischievous behaviour when left unsupervised.

The list of 10 features some of the most popular breeds of dog in the UK, including the often misunderstood Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the vocal and often easily bored Siberian Husky.

Dalmatians and Bulldogs also appear in the top 10 list.

The poll identified some of the worst traits for dogs, including finding holes in your socks (which 48% of dog owners have experienced) or returning to find your sandwich has vanished from the kitchen counter (38%).

The research carried out by Ring also identified the top five ‘crimes’ committed by dogs when they are left alone.

These are chewing on socks, clothes or shoes, Indoor urinating or fouling, stealing food from across the house e.g kitchen counters or handbags, shredding paper, like letters, leaflets, documents, and jumping on or lying somewhere they’re not allowed, such as the sofa, bed, table.

What are the top 10 breeds most likely to misbehave while unsupervised?

The full list is as follows:

Greyhound Dalmatian Bulldog Beagle Siberian Husky Cavapoo Pomeranian Dachshund Golden Retriever Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Dave Ward, Managing Director, EU & International at Ring said: “Pets are family members too, so it’s only natural to want the reassurance that they’re okay when you’ve popped out.

“Checking on pups with an indoor camera and using Ring’s Two-Way Talk feature to warn them to leave your lunch alone can give dog owners that much-needed peace of mind.