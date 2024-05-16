Tesco: Supermarket issues product recall for sandwich pickle over concerns it may contain glass
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tesco Supermarket has issued a product recall over their own-brand £1.15 Sandwich Pickle 295g jar over concerns it may contain small pieces of glass.
In their customer notice, the supermarket informs they have been made aware that Tesco Sandwich Pickle 295g jar with the Batch Code 3254 and best before date of September 11, 2025, “may contain small pieces of glass” and “could pose a safety risk if consumed. “
They advise customers not to consume the product “and instead return any affected product to the store where a full refund will be given”, with no receipt required.
For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.