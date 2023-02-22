Tesco customers are being warned that the retailer is shutting down a major app used to track spending and earn Clubcard points in a few days. Tesco is closing its Pay+ app on February 27 and shoppers are encouraged to downland the revamped Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app instead.

The change will affect Tesco shoppers who ditched their physical Clubcard in favour of scanning their phone at the checkout and will need to download the new app to avoid missing out on points. The ‘old’ Tesco Pay+ app currently allows shoppers to pay for shopping with their credit or debit card along with their Clubcard details.

Meanwhile, when shopping in a Tesco store shoppers can scan a single barcode in the app to quickly pay and collect Clubcard points. This function will now be available in the revamped Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "Bringing the functionality of Tesco Pay+ into the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app is a demonstration of our focus on providing products which closely align to the needs of Tesco shoppers."

However, it is thought that the Clubcard app will also be axed at a later date but this has not yet been confirmed. Tesco says it will give customers ‘plenty of notice’ when this happens.

The change comes as millions of Clubcard points are set to expire on February 28. Tesco issued a reminder to shoppers to ensure they do not miss out on their rewards.

Tesco Clubcard - how to use new app

From February 27, shoppers who want to scan a single barcode to both pay and collect Clubcard points in Tesco stores will need to download the revamped Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app (previously the Tesco Grocery app). It’s available for free on Android and iPhone .