Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spanish authorities have evacuated around 3,000 people from their homes on the Canary Island of Tenerife after wildfires were sparked overnight.

The wildfires started on Wednesday afternoon (4 October) following a combination of high temperatures and strong winds. A forest in the north-east of the island, which had already been seriously damaged by wildfires in August, was ripped through by the new blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has centred on the towns of Santa Ursula and La Orotava, in the north-east. The popular tourist destinations in the south-west, including Costa Adeje and Playa de las Americas, have remained unharmed and the two airports on the island are also currently unaffected.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local emergency services on the island said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that it had request help from the army's Military Emergency Unit, describing the wildfires as a high-level emergency. Around 90 firefighters have also been deployed to tackle the blaze, according to the island's fire service.