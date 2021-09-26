Taking a break away and getting active

Getting mind and body moving

Many people going on holiday just want a relaxing break where they can chill out, but there are others who want an activity-filled thrill ride.

For those wanting a more active holiday there are lots of things to choose from including breaks involving tennis, sailing, road biking, mountain biking and a host of other activity holidays.

With World Tourism Day on September 27, research reveals two of the most popular holidays to enjoy in the UK are mountain biking and water sports.

Enjoy some of the UK's most stunning landscapes

The UK has no shortage of idyllic landscapes to enjoy a bit of cycling, and for extreme sports enthusiasts, there’s an overwhelming number of mountainous ranges and forest trails to choose from.

New research from Leisure Lakes Bikes has revealed the best locations for mountain biking enthusiasts.The study analysed TripAdvisor reviews at various UK locations.

1 St Michael’s Mount

Not only is it the most popular cycling spot in the UK, but St Michael’s Mount is also arguably one of the most aesthetic locations in the nation.

2 Snowdon

Is anyone surprised that Snowdon placed so high up the list? The tallest peak in Wales, Snowdon is one of the most popular locations for hikers and bikers alike.

3 Cairngorm Mountain

With 2,527 reviews, it’s another popular spot among visitors. A mix of woods and muddy trails, complete with an amazing loch, it’s a great mountain biking location for all the family.

4 Ben Nevis

When we’re talking about mountain biking in the UK, you’d be surprised if the tallest mountain in the country didn’t make the cut. Ben Nevis takes the fourth spot as the most popular biking location in the UK with 2,461 reviews by visitors.

5 New Forest National Park

Sitting between Bournemouth and Southampton, New Forest National Park is the perfect cycling retreat in the South of England.

6 Kilt Rock

This geological formation in Scotland is a superb location for mountain biking.

7 Loch Ness

Loch Ness is the second largest Scottish loch, but certainly the most famous.Where better to unwind than by the water? If you love to be out on open water and you love water sports, here is a holiday-on-the-water recommended by Travel PR.

The House By The Lake (sleeps eight) is a sumptuous, open-plan property in a superb lakeside location near Lechlade-on-Thames. Set within Cotswold Water Park, guests have easy access to canoeing, kayaking, swimming, sailing, water skiing and fishing.

Luxury lakeside living with watersports – Cotswolds from £162 pp visit www.holidaycottages.co.uk website.