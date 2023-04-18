Superdrug announces huge plans to open 25 new shops & upgrade existing stores

Superdrug has announced plans to invest in 25 new stores this year to expand its bricks-and-mortar retail footprint. The venture is expected to create over 570 jobs nationwide, create a seamless customer experience and provide vital support for high streets and local communities.

Superdrug has opened a number of new stores already this year, with a further three best-in-class stores set to open soon and more in the pipeline. In addition, Superdrug will refit 70 stores in 2023, ensuring the estate is modernised through a series of updates.

The new stores and refurbished existing stores will have new shop fronts, fully recyclable signage, improved flooring and ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble materials, energy efficient LED lighting, new floor layouts and upgraded fascia and internal signage.

The upgrades follows a large-scale rollout of new cosmetics stands in 2021 which ensured customers can enjoy and discover the latest makeup brands in the most up to date of shopping environments.

Superdrug’s CEO Peter Macnab: “Recent years have seen seismic changes in our sector, and constantly evolving customer expectations. An investment of this scale demonstrates our resilience in the face of continuing social and economic challenges, but also our confidence and commitment to our customers and communities.”

Superdrug’s Property Director, Nigel Duxbury: “High streets and retail parks are the beating heart of our communities and an essential part of our economy. Our investment in bricks and mortar will help us continue to stretch, shape, and deliver for our customers in the future, as well as helping transform communities into vibrant places to live, work and shop.”

All openings and refits will benefit from Superdrug’s Sustainable Store Scheme, which kicked off with a pilot store in 2021 which ensures all Superdrug shops are as eco-conscious as possible. The investment strategy has already seen Superdrug open new stores in Washington Gallery and Falkirk Retail Parks in February 2023 and in Braehead, the largest Superdrug in Scotland last month.