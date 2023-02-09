NFL Super Bowl 2023 is just days away, with many gearing up for the big day which will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but the real competition is between the movies expected to premiere trailers during the ads.

As well as the iconic halftime show which this year will feature the return of Rihanna, many will be glued to their seats when the ads come. Famously, brands around the world will spend millions securing a spot during the Super Bowl and will often create exclusive ads for it.

This year is no different with a number of trailers for blockbuster’s coming this year set to feature such as Fast X, Dungeons and Dragons, and a new trailer for Disney’s live action The Little Mermaid.

So, what other trailers will fans get an exclusive look at during the ads? Here’s a full list of confirmed slots and how you can watch them.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023

The entire event will be shown on ITV1 and Sky Sports, with the broadcast starting at 10.45pm on Sunday (February 12) with the halftime show expected to start at 1.30am on Monday (February 13).

You can also stream the event on ITVX , NowTV or if you have a NFL Game Pass. You can sign up for NowTV and Sky Sports here .

Trailers to be featured in Super Bowl ad break

Movie trailers expected to premier during the Super Bowl 2023:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 sizzle reel

Scream VI

Fast X

The Little Mermaid

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Creed III

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Part One)

Barbie

65

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

