Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months for sharing a sex video of former girlfriend Georgia Harrison. The reality TV star was sentenced today (March 3) at Essex Crown Court for sharing the footage on his OnlyFans website.

The 33-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and Harrison, 28, were captured on CCTV cameras having sex in Bear’s garden on August 2, 2020. Harrison, who appeared on Love Island and The Only Way is Essex, has waived her right to anonymity.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC told an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Harrison was unaware it was being recorded.

When Harrison saw the footage, she told Bear "never to send" it to anyone and "made it clear how upset she would be if he did," according to the prosecutor. The complainant said she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and she learned that it was circulating online later that year.

Carey said Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”. Bear, who denied all charges, claimed at trial that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no one other than Harrison.

But he was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. After Bear was found guilty, Harrison said: “I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

Who is Stephen Bear?

Bear is a British reality TV personality and former winner of the show "Celebrity Big Brother" in the UK. The London-born star first rose to fame on the MTV reality series, "Ex on the Beach" in 2015, before going on to appear on a number of other reality shows, including "Celebs Go Dating," "The Challenge," and "Just Tattoo of Us." His first TV appearance was in 2011 on Shipwrecked.

Bear has been embroiled in a number of controversies throughout his career and in January 2021, was arrested and charged for the revenge porn incident. He was charged on May 14, 2021 with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence and found guilty on December 13, 2022.

