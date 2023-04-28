Summer is coming early to Starbucks as the coffee house is dropping two new cold drinks to its menu. Customers will be able to get a taste of summer early thanks to the chain’s new offerings.

Ahead of the warmer season, Starbucks is adding some new additions to its menu. While one offers a refreshing fruity taste, the other one will join the coffeehouse’s popular cold brew range.

The drinks will first be available to Starbucks rewards customers. They will be exclusively available to members for one week from April 27.

Then from Friday May 5, the two new summery beverages will be available to all customers in both stores and via drive-thru up and down the country. Customers can find their nearest location using the store finder on the Starbucks website.

We break down what Starbucks’ two new drinks coming to the coffeehouse for summer are.

Mango Dragon Fruit Starbucks Refresha - A tropical twist on Starbucks’ fruity refresha-style drinks. This edition combines mango and dragon fruit flavours.