Sex Education star, Emma Mackey, has confirmed that she will be leaving the popular Netflix show after its fourth season. This comes after Mackey previously confirmed that she would be in fewer scenes of the show upon its return.

The Death on the Nile actress spoke to RadioTimes.com when she confirmed the news, after winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award on 19th February. The announcement came after she was asked if she’ll be back for season five.

She said: "Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve." Maeve is one of the show’s most loved characters..

Speaking before production of the latest series, the actress said of filming season four: "It feels very familiar! And it’s a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there’s… I’m not in it as consistently.

"But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back," she added. "And yeah, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I also don’t know. I’m also finding out as we go along, so it’ll be fun!"

