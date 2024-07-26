Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish Beauty Spots Named Among the Top Tourist Spots for Electric Vehicles in the UK

Despite being very rural, Drumnadrochit and the Isle of Skye scored highly for boasting nearby hotels with EV charging points, and generally having good EV charging options in comparison to some of the UK’s most visited spots.

The findings are from a new comprehensive ranking by used car dealership Big Motoring World.

They whittled all of the UK’s top tourist spots down to a supercharged top ten based on data on the number of EV charging points, EV-friendly hotels, registered garages and more, to create a definitive guide to the best places to visit this summer if you own an EV.

Drumnadrochit and the Isle of Skye are top spots for EV staycations

Each tourist spot was awarded a score out of 100 based on how EV friendly they are.

The top UK EV-friendly destinations - outside of cities: (Each location ranked out of 100 based on EV accessibility):

Newquay, Cornwall (71 points)

Scarborough, North Yorkshire (61)

Grassington, Yorkshire Dales (59)

Drumnadrochit, Scottish Highlands (51)

Falmouth, Cornwall (49)

Llanberis, Snowdonia (47)

Anglesey, Wales (46)

Keswick, Lake District (38)

Brockenhurst, New Forest (37)

Isle of Skye, Scotland (36)

Surprisingly, rural and remote locations were found to offer better accessibility for EV drivers than one might assume.

Drumnadrochit ranked fourth in the UK overall, and top for all Scottish locations – scoring 51 out of 100. The Scottish Highlands ranked highly for the number of available EV chargers (366), and Scotland in general is a top location in the UK for public charging devices per 100,000 residents (93).

A true remote haven, it’s easy to think travellers would be cut off from the world here, however the research found there to be good EV accessibility.

The Isle of Skye snuck into the top ten, with a score of 36 out of 100. This is due to the 54 available EV chargers on the island, and the good performance of Scotland in terms of chargers per population as a whole.

Furthermore, visitors to the Isle of Skye have a wide range of hotels to choose from, with at least 16 accommodations offering EV charging as part of their stays. Tourists may have to travel far to visit an EV-friendly garage however, as there are no registered ones in the area.

For those planning a UK getaway with an electric vehicle this year planning in advance is essential. Ian Hajyzamanali, Head of Marketing, at Big Motoring World said: “Just like being caught short with an empty tank, ending up stuck somewhere with no charge and no charging point nearby is a sure fire way to ruin a great staycation.

“Before heading off on your break, set aside some time for research to work out whether your destination has what you need for your electric vehicle. If you find it’s a little lacking, don’t panic. Our advice would be to choose a route where you can access plenty of charge en route, then consider limiting the amount you’re driving whilst you’re there if you’re concerned about running out of charge.”