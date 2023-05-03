News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Kremlin drone attack: Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin in strike on residence

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin in a drone attack

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin. Ukraine said it had nothing to do with the drone strike after the Kremlin claimed two Ukrainian devices were downed by Russian defences on Tuesday night.

The state run RIA news agency has reported that the Kremlin is considering “the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit." Neither the Russian President nor his schedule was affected by the attack, the Kremlin said, with Mr Putin’s spokesperson saying the president was not in the residence at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the aftermath of the attack, the Mayor of Moscow has issued a ban on all drones over the city to "prevent an illegal use of unmanned aircraft that could hamper the work of law enforcement agencies". 

The incident occurred in the run up to Russia’s Victory Day parade, which is set to take place in the capital on May 9. The historic tradition is hosted on Red Square and marks the day the Soviet army claimed victory over the Nazis in WWII. 

Most Popular

    Speaking about the Victory Day parade, a Kremlin spokesman has informed Russian news agency TASS that there are no ‘changes to the plans’ and the ‘parade will take place’. 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Moscow claimed an alleged attack on the Kremlin was an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. Credit: Mark Hall/GettyMoscow claimed an alleged attack on the Kremlin was an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. Credit: Mark Hall/Getty
    Moscow claimed an alleged attack on the Kremlin was an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. Credit: Mark Hall/Getty

    The BBC have reported President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesman saying Ukraine was focusing on liberating its own territory after Russia invaded last year. Another official told the BBC the reported incident could be a sign Russia is "preparing a large-scale terrorist provocation" in Ukraine.

    Related topics:UkraineVladimir PutinRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyPresident