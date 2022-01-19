Royal Mail warns of delivery delays in 47 areas due to Covid - see the full list
Royal Mail has warned of delays to deliveries across the UK due to a high number of Covid-related staff absences.
The disruption is affecting 47 delivery offices around the country today (19 January), with the postal service attributing the cause to high levels of staff off sick or self-isolating at home.
It also blamed “resourcing” and “other local factors” for deliveries not running as normal.
Royal Mail has said the disruption means it may not be able to deliver six days a week across certain postcodes and has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.
In a statement, the postal service said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country today. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.
“In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as Covid-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.
“In those cases we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.
“We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”
Which areas are affected?
Royal Mail has confirmed that the following 47 delivery offices are affected by delays and disruption, as of 19 January:
- Amersham DO (HP6, HP7 and HP8)- Amesbury (SP3 and SP4)- Barking DO (IG11)- Bicester DO (OX25 to OX27)- Bredbury DO (SK6)- Bridge Of Don DO (AB22 and AB23)- Bristol South DO (BS3, BS13 and BS41)- Burgess Hill DO (BN6 and RH15)- Caldicot DO (NP26)- Camberwell (SE5)- Cramlington DO (NE23)- Cricklewood DO (NW2)- East Dulwich DO (SE22)- Erskine DO (PA7 and PA8)- Gerrads Cross DO (SL9)- Golders Green DO (NW11)- Hanwell (W7)- Havant DO (PO9 and PO10)- Herne Hill DO (SE24)- Hitchin DO (SG4 and SG5)- Holloway DO (N7)- Hornsey DO (N8)- Hoylake DO (CH47 and CH48)- Islington DO (N1 and N1C)- Larkhall DO (ML9 and ML10)- Maida Hill DO (W9)- Manchester South West DO (M15, M16 and M32)- Muswell Hill DO (N10)- Newton Mearns DO (G77)- Northwich DO (CW8 and CW9)- Perth DO (PH1. PH2 and PH14)- Peterlee DO (SR8)- Pontefract DO (WF7, WF8, WF9 and WF11)- Redcar DO (TS10 and TS11)- Rotherhithe DO (SE16)- Rottingdean DO (BN2 and BN51)- Swindon West DO (SN5)- Thame DO (OX9 and OX39)- The Hyde DO (NW9)- Upminster DO (RM14)- Upton DO (CH30 and CH39)- Wallasey DO (CH27, CH44 and CH45)- Wantage DO (OX12)- West Norwood DO (SE27)- West Wickham DO (BR4)- Willesden DO (NW10 and NW26)- Wootton Bassett DO (SN4 and SN16)