Royal Blood singer Mike Kerr has been criticised for lashing out at Radio 1’s Big Weekend crowd and storming off stage at the music festival on Saturday, May 28.

The Brighton-based rock band - formed of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - were among the line-up of musicians who performed at the event in Dundee in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of their performance, Mike Kerr addressed the audience and called them out for what he perceived to be a lack of enthusiasm.

He said: “Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are,” the 32-year-old said. “We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music?

Most Popular

“Nine people, brilliant. This is Ben Thatcher, he plays drums, everybody say hi to Ben, please. We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.”

Speaking to a cameraman, Kerr asked: “Will you clap for us? You clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he’s clapping.” Turning to the crowd again, he asked: “What does that say about you?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After calling out the audience, the musician walked off-stage sticking up his middle fingers to the audience.

Royal Blood criticised fans in attendance at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee - Credit: Getty

Fans have since slammed Kerr over his “cringe” actions. On social media, one person said: "Impressively cringe behaviour from @royalblooduk”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band Lottery Winners tweeted: “Man, some gigs are tough and you have to win over the crowd, but this is exactly how NOT to react.”